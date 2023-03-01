British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,123,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

