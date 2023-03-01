Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $35.86

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Merus by 468.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 71.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 193,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 273,609 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

