Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $6.29

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.
A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Traeger Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE COOK opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $10.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.