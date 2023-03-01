Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $6.29

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE COOK opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.