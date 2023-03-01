Brokerages Set Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Target Price at $170.67

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

