Brokers Set Expectations for McGrath RentCorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $102.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

