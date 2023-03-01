Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 131,000 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

