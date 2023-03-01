Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 131,000 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
St. Joe Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
