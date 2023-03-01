Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.91. 4,131,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,579. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

