Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.49. 612,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

