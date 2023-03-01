Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $570,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 55,384,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,907,176. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

