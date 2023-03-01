Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 398 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 5,720,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,486,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

