Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,093,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,940 shares of company stock worth $31,399,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $192.17. 456,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

