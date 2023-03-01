Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Builders FirstSource worth $62,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. 1,649,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

