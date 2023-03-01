Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.48% of Builders FirstSource worth $128,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.