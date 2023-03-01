Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

BLDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 454,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $91,288,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

