Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.26.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

