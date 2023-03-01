Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $97.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE BLDR opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

