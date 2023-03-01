Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up about 8.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bunge by 563.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 330,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.