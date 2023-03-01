C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 8.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altus Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

