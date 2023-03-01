C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $30,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 1,013,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,231. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $129.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

