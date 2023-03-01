Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,455 shares of company stock worth $98,287. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 364,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,177. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

