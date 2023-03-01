Caas Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW)

Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 149,929 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 989,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494,999 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

