Caas Capital Management LP Invests $173,000 in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 162,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

