Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.71. 579,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

