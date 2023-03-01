Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock worth $1,633,893,752. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.95.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.65. 70,724,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,719,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

