Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 127,373 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 953,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,002. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

