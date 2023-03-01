Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 16,717 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.42. 1,290,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

