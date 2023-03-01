Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 4,761 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

NYSE GWW traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $672.16. 49,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,587. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $685.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.40 and a 200-day moving average of $574.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

