Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,213,000 after purchasing an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 189,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

