Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 18,288 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.94. 95,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,381. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

