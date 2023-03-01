Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.27% of NVR worth $34,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,160.18. 6,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,969.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,527.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $37,651,821. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

