Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

