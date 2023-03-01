Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.44. 323,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,520. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.