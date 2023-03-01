Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 17,655 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Cintas worth $30,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.17. 83,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

