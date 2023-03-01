Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,488,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $402.28. 732,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,315. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.30 and its 200 day moving average is $408.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

