Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,868 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 862,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

