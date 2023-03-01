Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 7,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 102,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

