Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.21 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

CNQ opened at C$77.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,537,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,992,396.30. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,030 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,006. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

