Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
