Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 0.8 %

CFX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market cap of C$243.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.99.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

