Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 271,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,372 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $26,995,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 806,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 785,003 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TQQQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 80,819,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,189,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

