Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 125,200 Shares of Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 1.12% of Southport Acquisition worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:PORT remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Southport Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

