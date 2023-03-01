Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $2.29 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $45,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

NYSE:OVV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 1,658,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

