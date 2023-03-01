Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 76,236 Shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 1.54% of Infinite Acquisition worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Infinite Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:NFNT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Infinite Acquisition Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

