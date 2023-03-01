Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 344,617 Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.81% of Motive Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the first quarter worth $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,079. Motive Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

