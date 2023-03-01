Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,782 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in TCV Acquisition were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 25,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,201. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

