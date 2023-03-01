Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 1.03% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth $88,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHYT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,227. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

