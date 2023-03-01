Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.