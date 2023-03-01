Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.25

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 65745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

CCBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,833,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

