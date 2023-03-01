Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 4,132 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of QuidelOrtho worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. 90,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,667. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

