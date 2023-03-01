Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 349,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

